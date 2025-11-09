Are Refurbished AirPods Max Worth Buying? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After courageously dropping the headphone jack with the iPhone 7, Apple's solution was a pair of truly wireless earphones — the AirPods. Though ridiculed for its uncannily long stem at first, the AirPods family is now one of the most renowned headphone lineups you can buy. Introduced in 2020, the AirPods Max brought all the novelty Apple-exclusive goodies in an over-ear style, while still sporting a head-turning design. The AirPods Max were refreshed again in 2024, with a long-overdue upgrade to the USB-C charging and connection protocol, and they also brought wired lossless audio.

Though there are several cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Max, it's tough to find a pair of headphones that work as seamlessly with Apple devices. If you care for features like Spatial Audio and Apple's H1 chip, the AirPods Max happen to be your only option — and with a premium build quality and great noise cancellation, they aren't a bad purchase. That said, if your budget is tight, the older AirPods Max with Lightning provide virtually the same experience — at several hundred dollars less if you buy them refurbished.

Despite sitting in the labs for over four years, the second generation of AirPods Max disappointingly brings very few upgrades — they even sport the same H1 chip as their predecessor. That said, by opting in for the older variant, you're sacrificing the convenience of USB-C and lossless audio — which may be dealbreakers to some, but not for many.