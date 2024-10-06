10 Of The Best Over Ear Headphones You Can Buy, Ranked

Finding a good pair of headphones can often feel like a needle in a haystack. Prices range wildly: You can find earbuds for as little as $3.50 or go all the way up to the Sennheiser Orpheus, which costs $50,000. In addition, there are also many types of headphones — you have on-ear, over-ear, in-ear monitors, and earbuds. After that, you have various driver types, including dynamic, planar magnetic, electrostatic, MEMS drivers, and balanced armature drivers. As someone who's been big into headphones for a very long time, I've found that there's always something to learn about these music-delivery devices.

Advertisement

To simplify things, we'll be talking about the two main types of over-ear headphones. The first are closed-back headphones, which feature an enclosed ear cup. They often have more bass and provide isolation from outside noise. The other type is open-back headphones, which have an airier, spacious sound quality but doesn't isolate from outside noise. As an owner of several headphones, I can confidently say that there are times when having either one is preferable over the other. We'll also look at both wired and wireless headphones that help with portability.

Below you'll find a set of 10 of the best over-year headphones you can buy, ranked by price, from most expensive to least. This ranking system should set your expectations for the amount of cash you'll probably want to spend on any given category, while each entry is in itself what we consider "the best" in its category.

Advertisement