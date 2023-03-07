Audeze LCD-5 Review: Planar State Of Mind

It's not often that a review starts with talk about the device's packaging but this is no ordinary pair of headphones. Audeze's flagship headphones come in an aluminum travel case, like a scaled-down version of a carry-on that wouldn't be amiss in business class. Inside, the LCD-5 nestles in its own custom-cut foam, along with the XLR cable, XLR to 6.35mm adapter, two keys for the flight case, and a pair of white cotton gloves. Yes, this pair of headphones comes with a pair of auctioneer's gloves, so you don't spoil the pristine premium materials with your uncultured fingertip grease.

Joe Rice-Jones/SlashGear

Audeze has put some premium materials into, onto, and around the LCD-5. Between that and the redesigned and smaller transducer, the new flagship is nearly 40% lighter than the prior LCD-4. That's good for long listening sessions, and if you're anything like me, you won't want to take them off — they sound that good. They look good too, with magnesium grilles surrounded by tortoiseshell acetate. The suspension-style headband is mostly carbon fiber to save on weight and provide all the strength that users of Audeze's carbon steel headbands are used to. The only minor quibble I have is that the headband could do with an option for those of us with larger skulls.

Joe Rice-Jones/SlashGear

The ear pads have been redesigned, with a sculpted shape that stays away from your ears better while still sealing properly for better bass response. The pads are premium leather and are glued onto the cups. The company says it tested removable pads but none met its standards for sound quality. I'd love a suede or Alcantara option for breathability even if it meant the sound signature changing slightly.