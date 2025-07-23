What To Consider Before Buying Used Headphones (Especially If You're Health Conscious)

Whether you're a casual music lover who wants great sound on your daily commute or an audiophile looking for studio-quality audio at home, a good set of headphones is likely at the top of your list of must-have gear. Good headphones can make all the difference in how your favorite songs sound, but they can also be pricey. The top-tier models from major headphone brands like Bose, Sony, and Apple can easily set you back hundreds of dollars if you buy them new. If you have your sights set on one of these high-end models, you may have considered buying them used. Whether you're shopping on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or at your local audio shop, buying used headphones can help you get premium audio gear for a fraction of the original price.

However, before you commit to purchasing a set of headphones, there are a few things you'll want to consider, especially if you're health conscious. After all, headphones aren't like used books or gaming consoles. They're a personal item that's worn directly on your ears, sometimes for hours at a time. That means, in addition to buying another person's old headphones, you might also be getting traces of their sweat, skin oils, and earwax buildup. That doesn't mean you have to give up on the idea of buying used headphones altogether. In fact, some models are built to last for years and hold up well when cared for properly. Still, before you buy, you'll want to consider both the technical condition and how easy it is to replace ear pads, ear cups, and other parts that come into contact with your skin.