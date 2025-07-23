What To Consider Before Buying Used Headphones (Especially If You're Health Conscious)
Whether you're a casual music lover who wants great sound on your daily commute or an audiophile looking for studio-quality audio at home, a good set of headphones is likely at the top of your list of must-have gear. Good headphones can make all the difference in how your favorite songs sound, but they can also be pricey. The top-tier models from major headphone brands like Bose, Sony, and Apple can easily set you back hundreds of dollars if you buy them new. If you have your sights set on one of these high-end models, you may have considered buying them used. Whether you're shopping on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or at your local audio shop, buying used headphones can help you get premium audio gear for a fraction of the original price.
However, before you commit to purchasing a set of headphones, there are a few things you'll want to consider, especially if you're health conscious. After all, headphones aren't like used books or gaming consoles. They're a personal item that's worn directly on your ears, sometimes for hours at a time. That means, in addition to buying another person's old headphones, you might also be getting traces of their sweat, skin oils, and earwax buildup. That doesn't mean you have to give up on the idea of buying used headphones altogether. In fact, some models are built to last for years and hold up well when cared for properly. Still, before you buy, you'll want to consider both the technical condition and how easy it is to replace ear pads, ear cups, and other parts that come into contact with your skin.
Tips for getting the best used headphones
Whether you're shopping for used headphones online or planning to buy them in person, a little due diligence can go a long way toward making sure you get a pair that lives up to your expectations. Buying used headphones online presents a unique set of challenges because you won't be able to inspect them in person before committing to the purchase. You can get around this hurdle by carefully reviewing the listing photos and looking for signs of damage or wear.
For example, if the ear pads are worn out, the headphones won't feel as comfortable, and you might notice the bass sounds weaker due to the poor seal around your ears. Of course, if you plan to replace the ear pads anyway for hygiene reasons, you don't have to worry about this as much. Keep an eye out for cracks in the headband, worn cables, and missing parts, too. You can protect yourself further by buying from sellers with return policies or guarantees. Programs like Amazon Renewed, eBay Refurbished, and certified third-party resellers often provide free returns or warranties, so you're protected if the headphones aren't as described.
When possible, choose brands that still sell replacement parts like ear pads, ear cups, headbands, and cables, which can help extend the life of your purchase. While testing isn't a realistic option when buying used headphones online, you should check seller ratings and past reviews to get a better sense of their reliability. Things get a little easier if you're buying used headphones locally through Facebook Marketplace or at a secondhand audio shop, since you'll have the chance to inspect them, and ideally test the sound, before you pay. Even in person, the basics apply: check the return policy, verify the seller, and confirm that replacement parts are available.
What to know about hygiene when buying used headphones
For many health-conscious consumers, the idea of buying someone else's old headphones is enough to give them pause. While this hesitation is completely understandable, headphones made our list of tech devices and accessories worth buying used because high-quality models can last for years, even decades, when you take care of them properly. Still, headphones are personal items that come into close contact with your skin and ears, so you should factor hygiene into your purchasing decision. You can do this by checking to see if the ear pads and ear cups are removable.
Many over-ear headphones have ear pads that are made of velour, leather, or pleather, materials that tend to trap sweat, skin oils, and bacteria with regular use. You can often hand-wash velour pads with mild soap and warm water or wipe down leather and pleather with a damp cloth. However, your best bet may be replacing them entirely if you're concerned about hygiene, which is why it's important to check whether the headphones you're buying have replacement ear pads and cups available. Unlike earpads, the hard surfaces of headphones aren't as much of a concern because they can be disinfected by wiping them down with isopropyl alcohol or hydrogen peroxide after you purchase them.
If you want to be extra careful, consider buying new ear pads or using disposable headphone covers. You can find replacement parts for many popular brands on websites like Beyerdynamic.com, so you don't have to worry about using parts that have already been worn by someone else. When shopping used, it's a good idea to prioritize headphones with easily replaceable or cleanable components to reduce your exposure to leftover bacteria, sweat, and debris from previous owners.