Amazon Renewed Explained: Are These Refurbished Items Still Worth Buying?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to buying electronics online, deal hunting can yield used items. This can get dice when there are different labels explaining their condition. Understanding exactly what you're buying requires a clear picture of the differences between new, used, open box returns, refurbished, and the many rough synonyms of refurbished like "renewed" and reconditioned." That's before you get into secondary criteria like if the vendor has unique definitions, if they're an authorized reseller of the brand in question, and what kind of warranty comes with the products, if any, whether from the manufacturer, vendor, and/or a third party.

Amazon, with a catalogue of new products, authorized reseller products, and a massive network of third-party sellers, has its own certified refurbished product line: Amazon Renewed. Some overarching terms that apply to all Renewed products, but some sellers, like Amazon when dealing in their own branded products, exceed those minimum expectations with longer warranties and better support in general. There are benefits to this, but "Renewed" doesn't mean the same thing for each seller; only the minimum standards do. This means that these products can range from glorified returns with limited support to good as new but discounted. Let's take a look at what it guarantees, how it vets sellers, and when those sellers go above and beyond.