13 Tech Devices Or Accessories That Are Actually Worth Buying Used

People don't just buy consumer electronics brand-new because they want them in the best condition. New products have warranties and customer support if something's not right, and credit card chargebacks and class action lawsuits can get you some measure of you financial justice if those don't work. In comparison, buying used feels like the Wild West, especially with delicate electronics that can be broken in ways that aren't visible at a glance. Some pieces of PC tech you should never buy used, and there are endless stories of people getting shafted in the online platforms where you might buy them (looking at you, Facebook Marketplace). But if you know the ins and outs of buying used electronics, some used tech products are well worth the risk.

Advertisement

Buying secondhand saves you money, sure, but the savings really add up when it comes to things like used PC parts for your next build. Some used items suffer no disadvantage compared to new ones other than cosmetic wear, and others have internal components you can replace yourself for a few dollars and elbow grease. Here are 13 that, in my opinion, are worth grabbing for that sweet preowned discount.