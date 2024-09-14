10 Pieces Of PC Tech You Should Always Avoid Buying Used

There is nothing wrong with wanting to buy used PC parts. It's a good way to save money on a build, and many gently used PC parts are still so far away from their end of life that it's better to wind up in another PC than in a landfill. Someone who knows their way around the used market can find a good PC part for a fraction of its normal cost and when you factor in things like open box or refurbished deals, you can put together a pretty nice PC for less money with some effort.

However, as with most used markets, there are some risks involved. For the most part, however, you can avoid those risks by adhering to best practices when shopping used. That involves only buying from people with good ratings and only buying from listings with thorough pictures and information. Of course, PCs are a little different since they are comprised of so many different parts that do many different things. Thus, some parts are a little better than others to buy used in terms of risk. Additionally, buying used almost always means getting ahold of older hardware, so you won't be able to futureproof your PC.

For the most part, the list of PC parts that you shouldn't buy used isn't terribly long and most of them are fairly obvious. Also, a part's inclusion on the list doesn't mean that it can't be bought used — it simply means you run a higher risk of getting a defective product if you do.

