Why Are Mechanical Keyboards So Popular, And Are They Really Better?

Buying a new keyboard might initially seem like a relatively simple task, but as soon as you start to research the options available, you'll quickly discover that there is a massive variety of options available.

You can choose between form factors, key layouts, colors, backlight options, connectivity options, and even fonts. You can also make important choices about how your keyboard works by deciding what kind of switches you prefer. Switch is the term used to refer to the physical mechanism that initiates the signal that travels from your keyboard to the computer. Most of them do this by either allowing or stopping the flow of electricity across a circuit. So when you press the A key on your keyboard, a switch is activated that signals your computer to make an A appear on your screen.

There are several different switch types, but one of the most popular varieties you'll hear about is mechanical switches — particularly amongst the gaming community. Mechanical keyboards tend to be more expensive, but they are often lauded as the best options on the market. Just about every major keyboard brand – from Cloud Nine and Kinesis to Logitech and Corsair — makes one. So what makes these keyboards different from the cheaper options, and are they really better?