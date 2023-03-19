The Best Keyboard Switches For Gaming, Ranked

Mechanical keyboards are a necessary investment if you take PC gaming seriously. They are more reliable than their cheaper membrane cousins, and mechanical keyboards are just satisfying to use whether you are gaming or typing. However, not all mechanical keyboards are built the same, and one of the most influential parts of the keyboard is the switch itself.

The switch is the mechanism beneath the keycap, but no two switches are exactly alike. Because of their varying properties, some of them are better for gaming than others. If you have a hot-swappable keyboard, finding the best switch for you is an excellent way to improve your gaming experience.

It's worth saying that there is no one perfect switch, and which switch type is largely a matter of preference. However, there are several that stand above the rest, and we have assembled a list of the best keyboard switches for gaming. These switches are the best because of the specs that are best suited to competitive gaming as well as the switch's build quality.