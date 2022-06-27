Every Type Of Mechanical Keyboard Switch Explained

When you have a mechanical keyboard and a membrane keyboard right in front of you, it's easy to tell the differences between the two. One option clearly gives you more tactile and auditory feedback, while the other has soft, almost squishy keys with minimal feedback. But if you're trying to decide between the two without trying keyboards out in person, it's difficult to understand the differences on paper.

Beneath the keycap that you see on the surface, there are five components of a mechanical switch. If you pop the keycap off, you can see the stem that the keycap is attached to and the switch's external housing that holds everything together. Inside the switch housing, which consists of an upper and a base housing part, there's a coil spring and a metal or gold crosspoint contact piece.

The resistance of the spring determines how much pressure you need to apply before your key press registers. The spring also helps guide the switch back to its original position after you've pressed a key. Then, the metal or gold crosspoint contact piece is responsible for communicating between your key press and the correct symbol showing up on your computer.

When looking at mechanical keyboards, you'll see a few unique terms thrown around, like actuation force, bottom-out, reset point, and travel distance. Actuation force is the amount of pressure needed from a user to depress a key and register a keystroke. Bottom-out refers simply to pressing a key all the way down. The reset point is the distance a key has to spring back in order for the switch to reset. Then, travel distance is a measure of the total distance a switch can depress.