Logitech Master Series Expands With MX Mechanical Keyboards And MX Master 3S Mouse
Logitech is counted among the most reputable PC peripheral brands globally, and its MX series offers productivity gadgets that many creators swear by. The MX Keys series is especially famous for its low-profile chiclet keyboards for a comfortable and effortless typing experience. The MX Master mice, on the other hand, offer a high degree of customizability along with outstanding ergonomics and the convenience of a wireless design. Today, Logitech is announcing new devices in the MX series, including two new low-profile wireless mechanical keyboards and the new MX Master 3S mouse.
Logitech says the new full-sized MX Mechanical and 65% MX Mechanical Mini keyboards foster the community of creators and developers who also enjoy gaming. They are available with various options that include brown, blue, and red mechanical switches. The company says the "tactile quiet" brown switches make the MX Mechanical series the least noisy mechanical keyboards in its entire portfolio. The keyboards also feature six backlight options with automatic brightness adjustment in response to the ambiance. The models are said to offer 15 days of battery backup on a single charge while lasting up to 10 months with the backlight off.
Better precision, less noise
The MX Master 3S mouse comes with an improved tracking sensor twice as precise as the older MX Master 3. The Master 3S's optical sensor now comes with an 8000 dpi resolution specially tailored for high-resolution displays. In addition, Logitech claims to have reduced the sounds of the clicks by up to 90%, making the MX Master 3S one of the quietest mice one can buy.
All three products, including the MX Mechanical keyboards and the Master 3S mouse, are compatible with the Logi Options+ software that allows you to customize settings for every device, assign profiles, and adjust lighting and the tracking precision for optimum productivity. All devices support Logitech's proprietary Logi Bolt connectivity feature that relies on Bluetooth LE technology and offers encrypted exchange between the host and the receiver devices. The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard is priced at $169.99, whereas the MX Mechanical Mini will be available for $149.99. The MX Master 3S is priced at $99. All three devices are available as of May 2022 on Logitech's website and other offline retailers as well as through online retail stores globally.