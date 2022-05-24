Logitech Master Series Expands With MX Mechanical Keyboards And MX Master 3S Mouse

Logitech is counted among the most reputable PC peripheral brands globally, and its MX series offers productivity gadgets that many creators swear by. The MX Keys series is especially famous for its low-profile chiclet keyboards for a comfortable and effortless typing experience. The MX Master mice, on the other hand, offer a high degree of customizability along with outstanding ergonomics and the convenience of a wireless design. Today, Logitech is announcing new devices in the MX series, including two new low-profile wireless mechanical keyboards and the new MX Master 3S mouse.

Logitech

Logitech says the new full-sized MX Mechanical and 65% MX Mechanical Mini keyboards foster the community of creators and developers who also enjoy gaming. They are available with various options that include brown, blue, and red mechanical switches. The company says the "tactile quiet" brown switches make the MX Mechanical series the least noisy mechanical keyboards in its entire portfolio. The keyboards also feature six backlight options with automatic brightness adjustment in response to the ambiance. The models are said to offer 15 days of battery backup on a single charge while lasting up to 10 months with the backlight off.