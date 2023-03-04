6 Best Mechanical Keyboard Brands (And 6 You Should Avoid At All Costs)

The number of mechanical keyboards and brands making them has expanded over the last few years, driven by boutique custom makers, online forums with small, localized group buys, and new technology from a few that dared to break the mold. No longer the province of gamers who know that every millisecond of speed can make the difference between winning or not, mechanical keyboards are bought by office workers who want the best typing experience during the workday.

Due to the pandemic, the rise of work-from-home arrangements also spurred the expansion of keyboard hobbyists, who spend hundreds of dollars tailoring every aspect of their mechanical keyboards for sound, feel, and looks. After all, if you're using something for eight hours a day, it should be something you enjoy. Not long ago, you had to spend more to get a mechanical keyboard than the membrane one bundled with most prebuilt computers. Now the gap has narrowed with mechanical keyboards that are both performative and budget-friendly. The premium end of the market has also expanded, with more options for switches and other customizations. We've had our eye on the market makers and the old guard who are being left behind.