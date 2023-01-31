Angry Miao Cyberblade Review: Peak Gamer Wooing With Serious Substance

What do you get if you ask gaming peripheral engineers to go overboard, but in a breathtakingly innovative fashion? You get Angry Miao. The Chinese company is the epitome of gamer-pleasing over-engineering, but that's somewhat the whole point of such aesthetics, I'd say.

The Angry Miao Cyberblade is the company's first set of TWS earbuds, and they have a look that's unlike anything you've seen before. Unless, you've played the "Horizon" series of games and have been dreaming about Focus, the triangular earbuds worn by the protagonist, Aloy. Angry Miao explicitly mentions that Focus was the inspiration for the Cyberblade, and it is on full display on the white trim.

But it's not just the RGB-toting looks of the Cyberblade that demand your attention. Everything that comes in the uncharacteristically huge retail box will take you by surprise. The charging case is actually a cylinder with an RGB halo (of course), and there's also a dock with a glass base that lights up in the same colors with some cool RGB effects.

These earbuds cost $328, which is a bit hard to digest for earbuds that don't offer any standout audiophile benefits, but there's plenty here that will definitely convince gaming enthusiasts and even fans of cool gizmos to drop that amount.