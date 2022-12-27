Tips For Choosing The Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

As gamers, we're likely not going to use productivity keys as often as others, and when we do, we can apply macros or shortcuts as an alternative. Therefore, when deciding what keyboard size you want, there are two main variations you should be on the lookout for – tenkeyless and 60%.

Tenkeyless, as the name suggests, does not include the Numpad, which is located on the right side of a traditional keyboard. One example is the Logitech G915 gaming keyboard. You'll still find your function, navigation, directional, and editing keys, but the size of the keyboard itself will be reduced by 16 keys, making for a more compact design. Tenkeyless is a good middle ground for gamers who still want to perform everyday tasks, but want the advantage of a smaller keyboard for more desk space.

Alternatively, if you'd like to go a step further, you can consider a 60% keyboard. These designs are growing in popularity, and further reduce a 104-key outline to a miniature 62-key layout with 5 rows. 60% keyboards are favored amongst streamers and gamers for their minimalist appeal, and compact design. If your desk is particularly small, or you have low sensitivity, then these are a great compromise. The only downside is that there is no individual function, navigation, editing, directional, or Numpad keys, so there will be plenty of shortcuts to learn.

There are other keyboard variants out there, slightly bigger, or smaller, but these usually fall within custom-built expertise. Keyboard sizes that are more generic and popular tend to be a bit easier on your budget.