The Best Ways To Clean Laptop Keyboards

There are a few things you will need to do this right. For one, you will want some sort of latex or vinyl gloves. The oil from your fingers is part of what will be cleaned, and you don't want to deposit it right back on the keys during the cleaning process. Plus some of these methods use isopropyl alcohol, which can irritate the skin. Best to stay on the safe side.

Next, you will want some sort of soft brush to wipe away any dust. Something like a cheap synthetic paintbrush is perfect for this. You will also want a microfiber cloth because they are absorbent and its surface area is great for picking up dirt and debris. You won't want to use a paper towel because it may break apart and get caught in the keycaps.

Another option is compressed air, which can quickly blow away any dirt. This is a great option if you're looking to do the job quickly.