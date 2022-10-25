SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Review: Know Your Switch Preferences Before Investing

In the first week of October, SteelSeries launched its latest cutting-edge gaming keyboards. The Apex Pro TKL Series, announced on October 4, is touted as the "world's fastest keyboard" in esports, per a press release from the brand.

What features back these claims? The claim of lag-free keyboard latency from the series' wireless version is a massive support beam to the launch, with SteelSeries' OmniPoint 2.0 switch technology making this possible. The magnetic-sensor-powered OmniPoint 2.0 switch system has double the durability of other mechanical switches (via SteelSeries) along with what the company claims is 10x faster actuation. SteelSeries also suggests that this keyboard tech has 50% faster actuation speed than its predecessor, OmniPoint 1.0.

With software that offers unique bindings and other customizations that directly cater to your game of choice, plus an OLED readout that can display game and app information or user-set phrases like tags, SteelSeries' new TKL line seems an easy answer for anyone breaking into computer gaming or looking for an affordable upgrade. But what else does the new TKL series have to offer? How does its wireless option stand up to the wired, is wireless a justifiable expense, and, in a pool of keyboard brands vying for your attention and business, is this one worth it? SteelSeries supplied us with one of its new keyboards to make this review possible.