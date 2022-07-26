Razer DeathStalker V2 Goes Low-Profile With Optical Switches

Talking about the Razer DeathStalker V2 specifically, the company offers two switch options: linear (most likely red) and clicky (blue). The switches have a key travel of 2.8mm and actuation point values of just 1.2mm for the linear and 1.5mm for the clicky switches. These distances are roughly two-thirds compared to those on a full-sized keyboard switch. As typical of optical keyboard switches, these low-profile switches from Razer also have a very long lifespan of nearly 70 million key presses.

The DeathStalker V2 Pro keyboards are available in wireless configuration and use Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed Wireless protocol for superfast connections. That still requires you to attach a USB dongle to your computer. But if you do not wish to do that, the DeathStalker V2 Pro and the V2 Pro Tenkeyless also support Bluetooth 5.0 for universal and truly wireless connectivity. Both the models can attach to up to three devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly by pressing a single button.

On a wireless connection, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro has a battery life of up to 40 hours, while the DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless runs 10 hours longer, clocking a total battery backup of 50 hours. For games where every millisecond is crucial, you can rely on the included braided USB Type-C cable to charge and use the DeathStalker V2 Pro variants directly.