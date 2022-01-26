Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard deserves a deeper look

Mechanical keyboards are no longer the novelties they were a few years back. Loved by both hardcore typists and gamers, these input devices have become more varied and also more expensive compared to the run-of-the-mill keyboards you’ll find in any store. Logitech, however, wants to challenge that status quo and is now offering the G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboards at a price point that will make you take a second look.

The “SE” acronym has taken on a sort of standard meaning these days, often used to denote products that are cheaper than their non-SE counterparts. This new mechanical keyboard definitely fits that bill, but that doesn’t mean it’s cheap in quality. In fact, it might have at least one edge over the older Logitech G413.

The Logitech G413 SE comes with PBT keycaps, generally regarded to be more durable than the ABS plastic used in the non-SE keyboard. The black caps definitely blend well with the brushed black finish of the aluminum-magnesium alloy top and give the mechanical keyboard a more toned-down, classic look.

The Logitech G413 SE definitely has an old-school vibe to it, and you might easily mistake it for a non-gaming keyboard from looks alone.

The price is right

The keyboard’s price is just as low-key and is probably the best part about this new keyboard. The Logitech G413 SE that comes with the full layout, including the Num Pad, goes for only $80. The G413 TKL SE, which has a Tenkeyless design, knocks that price down to $70.

There are, however, some corners that Logitech did cut to get down to that price point, like the choice of a simple white LED backlight. There are also no programmable keys on this model, which is almost uncharacteristic of a Logitech gaming keyboard.

If you are in the market for a no-frills and basic mechanical keyboard, the price tag on this one makes it worthy of consideration. Both models will be available through retailers around the world starting in February 2022.