12 Best Uses For Old Computer Keyboards

You probably don't think about your computer keyboard very often. That's unusual, considering how much time we spend with our fingers on the keys. It's almost as if keyboards have become so ubiquitous that they're little more than interactive scenery; used and then forgotten.

There's a reasonable chance that on any given day, you carry out more communication with others through the interface of a keyboard than through any other means. Through a complex combination of keystrokes, we jam out tweets, send emails, create and respond to posts, and compose novels or poetry. So many words wouldn't be possible — or at least as convenient — without the humble keyboard.

Given our close relationship, it's only fitting that your keyboard should receive the respect it deserves even when you no longer need it. No trash heap or thrift store shelf is good enough for the device that got you through the Tumblr years. It needs something better, a way to memorialize the good times and the bad, or at least one last project before you part ways forever. Keyboards, however, don't lend themselves easily to secondary uses. So, if you want a second life for your trusty keyboard, you might have to break out the craft supplies.