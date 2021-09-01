Apple Wallet driver’s license and ID states start the list

On September 1, 2021, Apple revealed the beginning of the list of states working to enable state ID and driver’s license in Apple Wallet. Connecticut, Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Utah are all in the process of making Apple Wallet an official choice for digital holding of documents like state ID and driver’s licenses. Apple is also working with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to enable “select airport security checkpoints in participating airports” to accept this digital documentation.

As noted by TSA Administrator David Pekoske, the TSA is aiming for a more “seamless airport security screening experience” for travelers throughout the United States. They’re also rolling this out as soon as possible to allow “more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening.” Less touching means less opportunity to spread germs, too.

Apple’s process in implementing mobile ID with Apple Wallet works with the ISO 18013-5 mDL (mobile driver’s license) standard. When Apple Wallet is used to show info to the Transportation Security Administration, they’ll see all the same information they’d otherwise see on your state ID and/or driver’s license. This includes Legal Name, Date of Birth, Sex, ID Number, State, Issue Date, Expiration Date, Real ID Status, and a photo of you – your ID Photo.

Adding a driver’s license of state ID to Wallet will be extremely similar to how credit cards are added to the app now. Users will tap the + button and begin scanning. They’ll need to capture a photo of their ID, take a photo of their own face, and “complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process.” This data will be “securely provided to the issuing state for verification.”

Once the issuing state verifies your license/photos/data, your state ID and/or driver’s license will be added to Apple Wallet. You’ll be able to use this state ID or driver’s license with the TSA, first – and additional organizations will likely jump onboard with the process soon.

Users will not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID. Instead, the user’s phone will interact with the TSA’s identity reader, which will accept info from Apple Wallet after authorization from you, the user.

Individual states and the TSA will be sharing “more information at a later date” about when they’ll fully enable Apple Wallet state ID and mobile driver’s license use. The TSA will (eventually) label airport security checkpoints and “select lanes” where use of Apple Wallet digital documentation will be able to be used first.

Apple suggested this week that Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to enable this process. Connecticut, Kentucky, Iowa, Maryland, Utah, and Oklahoma will be next.