Air Cooling Vs. Liquid Cooling: How To Pick The Right Option For Your PC

Air cooling is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin — it leverages air using a series of high-performance fans to cool your PC down. There are a few ways in which air cooling can protect the fragile parts of your PC, like the GPU and the motherboard. These include using fans to keep the air circulating and using heat sinks.

A heat sink is a metal plate designed for high thermal conductivity, like aluminum or copper. It's typically attached to the CPU, and its job is to manage not only the heat produced by the processor but also the rest of the components effectively. It operates by absorbing the heat in your PC, while the complementary fan system helps dissipate heat by blowing cooler air all around the chassis and the heat sink's large surface area. This boosts the heat exchange process and, in turn, helps your PC maintain optimal temperatures no matter what you're currently up to.

The fan consistently draws in cooler air from outside of the case, which is generally designed to encourage this kind of airflow. Your computer can have multiple heat sinks and multiple fans in order to optimize the dissipation of the heat, making sure it can't begin to impact any of the hardware negatively. Unfortunately, this type of cooling is only efficient up to a certain wattage, so even the fan and heat sink combination is not a guarantee, depending on how heavy your usage is. The main point of consideration is always going to be your processor and the graphics card. At a certain point of power usage, you just can't make do with air cooling anymore.