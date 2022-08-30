AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs Officially Unveiled - Here's When You Can Buy Them

Over 10 years ago, we believed CPUs would run out of room for additional, smaller transistors, ultimately negating Moore's Law, the long-held principle that computers would nearly double in power every two years. As it turns out, Moore's Law is still true in 2022, meaning desktop processors are only getting more powerful as time wears on. Both AMD and Intel have remained in a headlock, competing to produce the most efficient and best-performing CPUs for gaming, visual design, and other demanding tasks.

According to Tom's Hardware, Intel currently has the lead on AMD in terms of overall performance and quality, offering a number of performance-boosting features that can make certain games run much faster. Likewise, AMD's Zen 3 chips are formidable by comparison, but don't have quite as robust of single-core performance — an issue that has consistently plagued AMD's lineup. The Ryzen hardware has also run into some issues with Windows 11, though those were ultimately fixed (via Microsoft).

But Zen 4 chips are already on the horizon as of August 29, according to a press release from AMD. Much like its previous 5000-series and 6000-series Zen 3 CPUs, AMD is keeping its price range at a reasonable level, offering its most powerful 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7950X for an MSRP of $699. By comparison, this is slightly cheaper than a current-gen Intel Core i9-12900KS with an MSRP of $799. That said, we're already looking forward to the announcement of Intel's next chipset, codenamed Raptor Lake, but it's currently rumored to show up in the middle of October — potentially a full month after AMD's Zen 4 chipsets begin rolling out.