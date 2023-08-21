Why Your CPU Is Overheating (And What You Can Do About It)

The first thing you should do when it seems like your CPU is running hot is to alleviate its processing burden. Open programs, for instance, can be a major draw on your CPU's resources, even if you're not actively using them. If there are any programs you're not using, close them to free up some processing power.

Additionally, if you have any large programs running like games or rendering software, try to close all other programs before using them so the CPU can dedicate its resources properly. You should also make sure that your computer is actually strong enough to run whatever programs you're using – if it doesn't meet requirements, it'll struggle to run it properly. In either case, if you open your Task Manager, you can see which programs are sucking up the most processing power and quickly close them.

It's also worth mentioning that overclocking a CPU can cause major heating issues with consistent use. Overclocking a CPU sacrifices vital utilities like heat mitigation to speed up processing power. Overclocking is okay in short bursts, but you shouldn't use your computer like that all the time.

In rare situations, your heating problems could be caused by viruses or outdated software. Make sure you have an antivirus on your PC and run periodic checks for malware, and that you install new OS updates when they come out to keep your vital software up to date.