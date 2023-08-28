Major CPU Cooler Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Modern technology means that computers are becoming ever more powerful while components shrink in size. Although this is great for users using these machines for intensive gaming or rendering processes, it poses problems for manufacturers. After all, the various parts inside the computer tower still have to be kept cool. This is essential as overheating may not only cause a computer to run slower but could cause damage to the various components. Nowhere is this more important than with the CPU.

The central processing unit acts as the brain of the computer, carrying out calculations and performing the processes needed for every action. Out of the various components inside a computer, the CPU is arguably the most vital for performance. The capabilities of this part influence everything a computer can do, making it one of the most demanding when it comes to cooling. Without a way to dissipate heat effectively, the CPU will likely throttle its abilities, leading to less performance.

Many brands offer CPU cooling, with options that range from traditional air cooling to more high-tech liquid cooling. Whether it's a series of fans, vents, and heat sinks or an advanced coolant to transfer heat away from the cooler, there are some trustworthy brands that computer users can depend on to keep their CPU in top condition.