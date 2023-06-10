Major Gaming Keyboard Brands Ranked Worst To Best

With PC gaming taking up such a large portion of the industry, it shouldn't be a massive surprise that so many different computing brands are creating accessories and peripherals. One of the most diverse areas is the keyboard market, with gaming keyboards now becoming a big seller. For many people, keyboards are simply a way to type text onto a computer, and little thought is put into what brand or model to choose other than whether it is comfortable to use. But that is not the case for PC gamers.

These individuals want a lot more from their keyboards as they aren't just used for word processing, writing emails, and surfing the web. For them, the keyboard is one of the major inputs they use to play their game. So it is essential that they are accurate, responsive, and tactile. That's why they generally utilize mechanical keys rather than membrane switches and feature things like programmable buttons and ergonomic designs to provide the best gaming experience.

As there are so many choices available when it comes to gaming keyboards, deciding what brand and model to go with can be difficult. We've looked at all the major brands and ranked them to give you a better idea of the best and worst options on the market.