Is Razer The New Boss Of Streaming Gear?

Creating original content for YouTube or streaming live on platforms like Twitch continue to be very popular means of gaining influence, earning some cash, or both. The market for creators has correspondingly taken off and numerous companies are tapping into the popularity of this segment by creating tools and gadgets to help facilitate this. Razer, which is best known as a gaming brand, has been making content creation tools for gamers who like to stream their gameplay for some time now.

We've previously seen its Stargazer webcam, its Seiren V2 Pro and V2 X microphones, the Kiyo Pro USB camera, and Ifrit headset, which have all been targeted at content creators. The company is ramping things up further with three new products that have really started to round out its range of offerings. If you are already in the Razer ecosystem and are looking to get into streaming or content creation, the company has ensured its new range of products works seamlessly with its hardware and software products like Synapse.