10 Easy Ways To Cool Your Gaming PC

Arguably one of the easiest and most effective ways of keeping a gaming PC cool and preventing it from overheating is to position it in a suitable location. When choosing where to put a gaming PC, players obviously take into account a lot of different factors and are often constrained depending on the layout of rooms and where they have a desk. However, special consideration should still be given to avoid having the computer in a spot that could cause issues.

The first among them is to avoid any place where the PC will be hit with direct sunlight. Natural light can cause problems for all types of electronics and will cause them to heat up unnecessarily. Direct sunlight may also stop electronics from being able to cool themselves effectively using other methods as well as potentially damaging parts such as screens. If a gaming PC has to be placed in the path of sunlight, then it is a good idea to keep it shaded. This could be done by keeping the computer under a desk or providing some sort of screen to protect it.

Just as important is to make sure that the desktop is not in an area where it will be hit with excess warm air. That means avoiding radiators and vents, as these will not only stop the PC from being able to cool down but could even heat it up further. Ensuring that the PC is away from direct sunlight and any sources of heat will give it the best chance of cooling down.