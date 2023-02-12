Integrated Vs. Discrete Graphics: What Are They And Which Do You Need For Your PC?

A GPU, also known as a graphics processing unit, is one of the most important components in any computer. While you can't power up a PC or a laptop without things like a power supply or a processor, your device still can't run if it doesn't have a component responsible for presenting the graphics on screen. If your PC doesn't have any form of a GPU, it simply won't be able to boot properly. In this guide, we will talk about the different types of GPUs, and which one is best for your needs.

In the world of computing, graphics cards are split into two different sections: discrete (also referred to as dedicated), and integrated. Both can be found in desktop computers and laptops alike. Whether you build your own PC, or buy a ready-made device, you should always pay attention to the GPU section — and this isn't only important for gamers.

While it's true that gamers benefit from having a good graphics card, having a solid GPU is a requirement for many things, including content creation, streaming, 3D modeling, and all sorts of other professional use cases.