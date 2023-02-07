What Starlink Users Have To Say About Gaming On Satellite Internet

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet exists in a league of its own, far exceeding the capabilities of other traditional satellite internet services while also bypassing some of the issues that can plague cable and DSL alternatives, such as high costs and slow speeds. The service is beneficial for people who live in rural regions where high-speed internet service may not be available and where mobile coverage is minimal, leaving residents with no choice but to suffer from painfully slow downloads.

Unlike older satellite internet services like HughesNet, Starlink uses satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO), making it possible to deliver fast download and upload speeds and low latency, which is particularly important for gamers.

Given the relatively new nature of Starlink and its lack of actual competitors — as well as the bad reputation that follows the concept of satellite internet in general — it's understandable that many gamers are skeptical about whether it can meet their needs. Does Starlink internet provide the low latency that makes it possible to play fast-paced first-person shooter games, for example, or will delayed character movements and missed shots ruin your matches? Many Starlink users have offered details about their gaming experiences using Elon Musk's internet service, which are primarily favorable.