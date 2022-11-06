Amid The Twitter Chaos, Starlink Quietly Added A Daytime Data Cap

Twitter has been taking up more than its fair share of the news cycle lately, which is perhaps why Starlink decided the very end of the week was a good time to quietly drop details about an upcoming data cap limitation that will impact residential subscribers. Starting next month, Starlink users will face a maximum monthly data limit, after which point they'll have to pay for every extra gigabyte used or settle for slower speeds. The change was revealed in a new policy page on the Starlink website, as well as in an email that went out to customers, which explains that the peak-hours data cap is intended to reduce network congestion and help ensure all customers are having a solid experience.

The decision to add this new data cap comes only a few weeks after Starlink announced its latest product: satellite internet service for airplanes. That particularly expensive subscription joins others designed for RVs and boats, essentially offering high-speed internet access in atypical situations where 4G LTE and 5G aren't an option. Though many people are content with their cable internet service, there's a dire need for high-speed internet access in rural areas. The pandemic highlighted the sluggish expansion of broadband internet into low-population regions, as many people found themselves struggling to work and participate in classes remotely using slow DSL and mobile connections. Starlink may be the solution, but only if it manages its network effectively.