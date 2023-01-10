This Is The Most Expensive Graphics Card In The World

The post-pandemic volatility in supply and demand, as well as the global chip shortage, have made graphics card prices skyrocket. With the growing work-from-home trend and the popularity of PC gaming, more consumers are snatching up graphics cards than before. Because of supply bottlenecks from imports and the global chip shortage, companies cannot meet the demand. Crypto miners and scalpers stockpiled graphics cards, leading to more scarcity and a steep rise in the prices of cards as well.

Modern graphics cards are also incredible powerhouses that can handle everything from intensive 4K, ray-tracing in games to parallel processing for artificial intelligence. AI training is where you find the most high-performance, blistering-fast GPUs because they're required to analyze big data and handle deep learning workloads on massive data models and sets (via Nvidia). These bleeding-edge GPUs cost more to make, so they are more expensive.

With the accelerated rise of complex AI like ChatGPT and AI-powered art, the demand for sophisticated hardware to develop said AI systems is also rising. So unsurprisingly, the most expensive graphics card on the market is designed — not for gaming or everyday work — but AI inference, training, and high-performance computing.