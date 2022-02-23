Elden Ring First Impressions From A Dark Souls Noob

After what feels like decades of waiting – surely thanks in large part to the pandemic eating two years – "Elden Ring" is finally here. Even for someone who isn't a huge "Dark Souls" fan, it feels a bit surreal to be on the precipice of a game release this big. Major game releases will always get players excited, but a few times each decade, we get those truly major releases – games that are talked about on every corner of the internet and seem to be highly anticipated by just about everybody. "Elden Ring" is one of those games.

There's a good reason why, because over the past 13 years, the "Souls" series has redefined the action RPG genre, with it brutal difficulty and a gameplay loop that's frustrating-yet-satisfying. "Elden Ring" promises to be more than any "Souls" series game or spin-off that came before it, with an open world to explore and the worldbuilding handled by "A Song of Ice and Fire" scribe George R.R. Martin. With director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team at From Software further refining the tried-and-true "Dark Souls" gameplay, it's no wonder people are looking forward to "Elden Ring."

Bandai Namco gave me the chance to play "Elden Ring" before release, and even though this originally started as a project to review the game, the plan quickly unraveled as it became clear that I am straight up awful at it. That's little surprise, as my "Dark Souls" bona fides are lacking, to say the least. All told, I've spent about 30 hours with "Dark Souls Remastered" heading into "Elden Ring," and that's it. It was my intention to play through at least the "Dark Souls" trilogy before "Elden Ring," but certain other games got in the way of those plans.

In any case, "Elden Ring" has become a trial by fire for me. I've spent a long time playing it over the past week and progress, though slow, is happening. Even though I've spent a lot of time in "Elden Ring," it's clear that I've only scratched the surface of what the game has to offer. So, consider this not a review but rather a set of impressions from someone who is largely a "Dark Souls" noob.