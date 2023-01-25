GPU Settings That Are Ruining Your PC Gaming Experience

The Windows operating system and your graphics drivers do a decent job out of the box, with optimized defaults that will work on the majority of PC hardware. Some of the defaults can ruin your PC gaming experience in the wrong cases, so it's essential to know which default settings to change once you have everything installed. Some of these settings are part of the Windows operating system, which has improved at supporting gaming in recent years. Others are inside the manufacturer-specific control panel that adjusts the various settings for your GPU.

These settings could improve frame rates, make your gaming experience feel smoother, or increase the power your graphics card has to play with. Some are buried deep inside menus and don't come with comprehensive instructions for their use. These settings will improve your PC gaming experience, from making visuals crispier to smoothing jagged edges and reducing the power your GPU needs to output quality frames.