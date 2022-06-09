The Xbox Team Just Revealed A Huge Gaming Roadmap

Xbox has just dropped a whole lot of news, all with a clear goal: building the go-to gaming platform over the next 20 years. In the world of gaming, 20 years is the equivalent of eternity, so Microsoft is certainly looking far — but it's hard to deny that its plans sound thrilling. In its announcements, Xbox managed to cover a lot, from expanding the reach of the Xbox app to various cloud gaming announcements, including further integration with Windows 11 and Microsoft Edge. Improvements for the Xbox Game Pass are also on the way, and if you're an artsy person who likes to express themselves, you'll be pleased to hear about the changes being introduced by the Xbox Design Lab.

Where to even begin? Xbox certainly leaves us with a lot to cover, but that's great news for gaming enthusiasts. One of the biggest milestones that Xbox managed to hit this time around is the fact that it's bringing the Xbox app to Samsung 2022 Smart TVs. This means you won't need a console in order to play your favorite games, provided you have a very recent Samsung Smart TV and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You won't even need the membership if all you intend to play is "Fortnite," as that title arrives free of charge. This is huge — as console games are usually played on a TV, Xbox is essentially turning your smart TV into a cloud gaming device with very few hoops to jump through. This feature will open up on June 30.