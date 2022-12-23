Which Brand Do You Think Makes The Worst Gaming Prebuilt PCs? Here's What Gamers Said
While some people may find the experience of building their custom gaming PC rewarding, it could be a tiresome, daunting process for others. This is especially the case with novice users with minimal PC hardware experience. Given that even the most experienced gamers and PC builders need to perform in-depth research to ensure that their machine is devoid of any compatibility issues, many people choose the easier way out and buy off-the-shelf prebuilt gaming PCs.
Among the advantages of prebuilt gaming PCs include a company-provided warranty, very little set-up time, and generally lower price tags. In addition, the company-provided warranty is often seen as an important buying factor for consumers who prefer having a single point of contact for repairs and service requirements. There is also inherent peace of mind when a product is backed by a warranty. While parts used on assembled systems also usually come with a warranty, customers must self-identify parts that malfunction and contact the component manufacturer for service.
It is no surprise, therefore, to see several brands continuing to have a sizable presence in the prebuilt gaming PC segment despite the rising popularity of self-assembled systems. With so many brands to choose from, it is natural for consumers to prefer some brands over others. To gain better insights into what SlashGear readers think of some of the more popular gaming PC brands out there, we asked 601 gamers what they thought were the worst gaming PC brands out there.
These brands make the worst gaming prebuilt PCs
HP markets its gaming-focused PCs under two sub-brands and has been a popular player in the gaming PC segment for a while. The company markets its gaming-focused devices under the HP Omen and HP Victus sub-brands. The latest products from HP's gaming lineup include the HP Victus 15 — which comes in both AMD and intel-based iterations, — the HP Omen 25L, and Omen 45L. In addition, the company also makes the AMD-based Omen 40L. While the company has been making gaming PCs for several decades now, nearly 26% of the people who voted in the poll thought that HP made the worst gaming PCs.
Coming in at a close second place is iBuyPower — a company that has made gaming PCs since 1999. While the company is a popular name in the gaming space, it was selected as the second worst maker of gaming prebuilt PCs in our survey. More than 23.97% of the responders chose iBuyPower as the worst gaming PC brand.
With 17.85% of the votes, the brand that is considered the third worst gaming PC maker in the U.S. is Alienware. Currently owned by Dell, Alienware specializes in gaming PCs and has been making them for over two decades. Alienware sells its gaming desktops under the Aurora sub-brand — but used to have machines under the Area 51 branding as well.
Three other companies made it to the list of the worst prebuilt gaming PC brands. These include Corsair — which received 16.03% of the votes, CyberpowerPC which was selected by 8.60% of the responders, and MSI which received 7.77% of the votes.