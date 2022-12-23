Which Brand Do You Think Makes The Worst Gaming Prebuilt PCs? Here's What Gamers Said

While some people may find the experience of building their custom gaming PC rewarding, it could be a tiresome, daunting process for others. This is especially the case with novice users with minimal PC hardware experience. Given that even the most experienced gamers and PC builders need to perform in-depth research to ensure that their machine is devoid of any compatibility issues, many people choose the easier way out and buy off-the-shelf prebuilt gaming PCs.

Among the advantages of prebuilt gaming PCs include a company-provided warranty, very little set-up time, and generally lower price tags. In addition, the company-provided warranty is often seen as an important buying factor for consumers who prefer having a single point of contact for repairs and service requirements. There is also inherent peace of mind when a product is backed by a warranty. While parts used on assembled systems also usually come with a warranty, customers must self-identify parts that malfunction and contact the component manufacturer for service.

It is no surprise, therefore, to see several brands continuing to have a sizable presence in the prebuilt gaming PC segment despite the rising popularity of self-assembled systems. With so many brands to choose from, it is natural for consumers to prefer some brands over others. To gain better insights into what SlashGear readers think of some of the more popular gaming PC brands out there, we asked 601 gamers what they thought were the worst gaming PC brands out there.