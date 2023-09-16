Pre-Built Or DIY? The Pros And Cons Of Building Your Own PC

If you're looking to get into PC gaming, there are two popular ways to do it. You can opt for a pre-built PC that will essentially be like buying a console. You'll order it, have it delivered, and all you'll have to do is get everything plugged in and you're good to go. For a lot of people that's perfectly fine. For those of you who want to have a bit more agency over your build, doing it yourself is the route to take, but there are some things you need to know before you start.

Building a PC by buying the parts separately is often a cheaper option since components go on sale and you won't have to pay for the luxury of having it put together already. However, it comes with some downsides. One notable issue many people run into — especially first-time builders — is the PC not starting up when it's put together. There's a lot that goes into building a PC, and it can be an overwhelming experience.