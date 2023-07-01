When Building A PC, Never Go Cheap On These Parts

If you're building your own computer, whether it's your first time or not your first rodeo, you might be tempted to save on some components in order to afford a better graphics card or processor. On the surface, that's not wrong — those two parts will net the greatest performance gains, but these units often cost the most, so it makes sense to spend more on crucial parts. However, it's really not all that simple, and there are things you should never save money on when you're building a PC.

Assuming you're a PC gamer, you might be tempted to allocate the vast majority of your budget to get one of Nvidia's or AMD's best graphics cards. While this gets you more mileage in recent games, it could also prove to be problematic if the rest of your computer is not prepared to handle the power of the GPU. This is still true if you want to build a PC for other purposes, such as work, entertainment, content creation, or even machine learning.

Similarly, you could have a great PC, but your PC is not the only thing that contributes to your overall user experience. If the rest of your setup is not equally good, you might be wasting money on a powerful desktop. We'll help you avoid the pitfalls of PC building and shopping. These are the factors you should never go cheap on if you want your PC to perform well for years to come.