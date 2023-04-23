These 144Hz Monitors Help You Win Games

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gaming monitors come in all shapes and sizes, but one of the most important specifications of a display is its refresh rate. For top-notch AAA gaming, we recommend picking up a 144 Hz display. It's the key to bleeding-edge performance in esports games, but it also makes colorful RPGs look that much smoother. Below, we'll show you our favorite picks.

The enjoyment you get from PC gaming is often directly tied to the performance of your computer. On a console, there's not much you can do to improve things, but on a PC, hardware can make or break the experience. What some people tend to overlook is that hardware means more than just things like the graphics card or the processor — you also need a good monitor.

A 60 Hz or a 75 Hz display will suffice if you don't care about high frame rates, but if you have a good PC, you'll be doing it a disservice by not grabbing a solid monitor to go with it. Most modern hardware can run games above 60 frames per second (fps), which means that your monitor needs to be able to support that too. Check out these 144 Hz options to upgrade your gaming experience.