How Fortnite's Chapter 3, Season 2 Update Completely Changes The Game

The controversial building mechanic that's underpinned Epic Games' multi-billion dollar video game, "Fortnite," is no longer a part of the game. Sort of. All matchmade sessions of the ever-popular Battle Royale mode — which only accounts for a chunk of what "Fortnite" offers — will no longer allow any of its 100 consecutive players to build their way out of a tight shootout while vying to be the last person (or team) standing. So if you're an old-school gamer who's been sitting on the fence about whether to hop into a Duos or Squad match, the time is nigh.

Introduced in the brand-new "Fortnite" Chapter 3, Season 2 reveal, a new Overshield meter sits on top of your regular shield and health bars, and it provides a different type of cover than the improvised walls and staircases that players could previously plop right onto the map, instead prioritizing tight movement rather than compelling you to gather enough resources to construct a pop-up steel fortress when things get hairy. The new Overshield also regenerates on its own over time, which means players won't need to spend extra time hunting for Overshield juice between firefights.

Fans of the building system in "Fortnite" don't need to worry about it being lost forever; this update only replaced the building mechanic in regular matches. Creative and competitive modes still have it, bolts and all.