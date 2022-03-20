Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 2 Hit With Long Queue Times As Epic Works On Fix

"Resistance" brings a bunch of changes to the battle royale island, and as with past seasons, some of them you'll only discover once you jump into the gameplay and look around for yourself (take note of the new camo-themed Supply Drops, for example). Epic does detail some of the biggest changes on its "Fortnite" blog, however, including the newest weapons on the island, which items were unvaulted, a new type of vehicle mod called "Cow Catcher," and the addition of "Repair Torch," which is a blow torch that can be used to repair damaged vehicles (and yes, you can refuel the torches at gas stations).

The biggest weapon addition in "Resistance" so far is the new Siege Cannon, which is a large deployable cannon that can shoot projectiles long distances and launch the player over the same distance to quickly travel the map or escape enemies. This season also brings the Striker Burst Rifle and Combat SMG, plus many weapons have been unvaulted, not the least of which is the controversial Drum Shotgun — though, Epic notes, it adjusted the firearm so it now fires at a slower rate, the flipside of which is that each shot deals slightly more damage.

Players will also see new IO Blimp vehicles over POIs, indicating those locations are occupied by the IO. The blimps are full of items and include zip lines for scaling them. "Fortnite" Chapter 3 – Season 2 is available to download now.