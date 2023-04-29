5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A New Monitor

If you look at advertisements and browse the wares of various retailers, you might notice that every monitor is the single best monitor in the world. How can that be true? Well, it isn't, which is why it's important not to be swayed by ads and to do your research before you spend hundreds of dollars on a new display. We're here to save you time and make the process much less daunting.

It doesn't matter if you need a monitor for office work and browsing the internet, competitive gaming, or photo editing. There are plenty of displays available for every use case. The problem lies in finding one that really matches your needs, and if you're not a pro at computer displays, you may find yourself feeling confused by all the different specifications.

What kind of a refresh rate do you need? What's the difference between an IPS and a TN panel? Is there any point to pick a monitor with a higher resolution, and can your computer handle one? In this guide, we'll take you on a deep dive into the world of monitors so that you can pick the perfect display for you.