Major Graphics Card Brands Ranked Worst To Best
The graphics card, otherwise known as the GPU, is an essential part of a computer. While basic versions will normally be more than enough for general use, more powerful and advanced versions are necessary for anyone who wants to use their PC for gaming. That's because current-generation games require advanced graphics processing to display detailed textures and high resolutions. That makes the graphics part one of the most important aspects for anyone looking to buy or build a gaming PC.
However, getting the right GPU is not as easy as it might sound. There are dozens of brands available online and each of them has their own positive and negative aspects that differentiate them from everything else. Some are built with cheaper components but may not last as long or be able to reach the same performance levels, while others may focus on cooling to aid overclocking.
Whatever the case, it is important to thoroughly research the different brands before buying a new graphics card so you understand exactly what you are getting when you part with your money. After all, the GPU is one of the most expensive and influential elements of a computer and you wouldn't want to make a costly mistake.
12. XFX
When it first launched, XFX specialized entirely in NVIDIA graphics cards but switched to AMD in 2009 and has remained partnered with that manufacturer to this date. Probably the least well-known of the major GPU brands, it shouldn't be immediately discounted. For those wanting to go with an AMD graphics card, XFX is a brand that offers some of the best value out there. Over the course of its history, it has developed a reputation for creating high-quality products.
While they don't look particularly stylish and aren't necessarily the best graphics cards available, XFX GPUs are known to be able to compete at a high level in terms of raw performance while remaining at a price point that is affordable to a broader number of PC gamers. For example, its Speedster SWFT 319 line has reviewed incredibly well while performing at a high level with little noise.
XFX does have some issues when it comes to customer support, ranking among the worst of the major graphics card brands. This is a problem considering that research by retailer Digitec Galaxus, as reported by Digital Trends, indicates that its GPUs are the most likely to fail within the first two years after being installed.
11. NVIDIA
The vast majority of customers will buy their graphics cards from third parties rather than the chip manufacturers themselves. Typically, the likes of NVIDIA and AMD will send a supply of GPU chips to other brands, such as MSI or ASUS, with these companies then designing the complete graphics card by adding extra components such as cooling systems and a board. However, the original manufacturers do produce their own graphics cards, with NVIDIA introducing the Founder's Edition line in 2016.
There are some advantages to going straight to NVIDIA for your graphics cards. Firstly, you can be sure that you are getting the very best quality chips with a Founder's Edition card as NVIDIA obviously has the first choice. Cards directly created by chip manufacturers also often incorporate a blower style of cooling rather than the open-air method used by most brands, which may better suit some setups.
Yet, third-party brands may offer better value in a number of areas. Founder's Edition graphics cards are expensive and it is often possible to find cheaper alternatives. Other brands can also offer more efficient cooling systems, which in turn allows the GPU to be overclocked more aggressively to eke out every bit of performance. Throw in NVIDIA's poor track record when it comes to customer support and gamers may find that looking elsewhere is the best course of action.
10. Sapphire
In terms of longevity, Sapphire sits somewhere in the middle of the major graphics card brands. It has been in the market for just over a decade, so isn't exactly a newcomer but also lacks some of the experience of the likes of ASUS and MSI. None of that means that this is a brand that should be avoided. In fact, Sapphire is easily among the best AMD partners available, with many popular models in its collection.
At a basic level, Sapphire graphics cards offer pretty much everything that a gamer would want. They are not too expensive, have great reliability, and offer similar levels of performance to other leading brands. The Nitro+ range in particular has seen superb reviews and is one of the class leaders at the top end of the market, winning plaudits due to its efficient cooling system.
Sapphire does have a high failure rate in the first 24 months after sale according to research, but Sapphire helps make up for this with stellar customer service and a quick response time for warranty requests.
9. AMD
Unlike NVIDIA, which now focuses on its high-end expensive Founder's Edition graphics cards, AMD's first-party range is centered on cheaper reference cards. These offer a baseline level of performance and are really only useful for those who have a limited budget or want to get a new GPU the moment it releases. After all, custom graphics cards from third parties will always take some extra time to design and release.
Feedback from gamers suggests that the main issue with AMD reference graphics cards is that they are cooled by a blower system rather than open air. This means that the cards run at a hotter temperature, are louder, and struggle to reach their full potential. Third-party graphics cards often utilize more efficient cooling methods that allow the GPUs to perform at a higher level. There are some scenarios where blower cooling is useful, such as in more cramped conditions or when using multiple graphics cards, so it can be a positive in rare cases. AMD's own GPUs should also be more compatible with a wider range of computers as they are not as customized and have a standard form, another consideration for those lacking space inside their computer case.
8. PowerColor
PowerColor has been around the graphics cards business for some time now. One of many Taiwanese GPU brands, it was founded in 1997 and specializes entirely in graphics cards. Knowing that the company's entire business depends on producing reliable and quality graphics cards should give customers some confidence that they will be getting a decent product and it certainly delivers in that regard.
According to WePC, PowerColor is a name associated with superior products and it offers a great range of water-cooled graphics cards that offer exceptional cooling and premium performance. The PowerColor Liquid Devil Radeon is an excellent example of this, with its competitive pricing making it a good option for mid and high-range gaming PCs.
PowerColor has had some hiccups in its recent history that puts a dent in its brand. The company's RX 5000 series struggled with a high failure rate and saw a large percentage of its graphics cards returned, with no explanation given as to why this was the case. Yet, this didn't stop PowerColor from returning to form with graphics cards that didn't have the same problem immediately afterward.
7. Zotac
Despite being a relative newcomer to the graphics card market, Zotac had already gained a reputation for producing cheaper GPUs that are often significantly cheaper than alternatives from other brands. That makes Zotac an attractive option for those on a tighter budget or who don't necessarily want to push their computers to the absolute maximum.
The brand is able to get to such low prices because it uses lower-quality parts for several areas of the graphics card, such as the cooling components. This means that the GPUs can reach slightly higher temperatures and fall below the best specs of rival cards, but this shouldn't be an issue for the vast majority of gamers — especially given the brand doesn't have a particularly high failure rate.
Meanwhile, the smaller size of Zotac's line makes them a good choice for those wanting a more compact computer setup. The company does focus on its NVIDIA partnership and may not have as big a range as some of the larger graphics card brands, although it still has a solid selection of products for every type of gamer.
6. ASRock
Among the major players in the GPU business, ASRock is one of the more recent brands. The company has been manufacturing motherboards and other computing components for many years but only started designing and selling its own graphics cards in 2018, which was in response to an increase in people mining cryptocurrency and needing powerful GPUs. But that doesn't mean that its graphics cards aren't impressive products that are great for gaming.
In fact, ASRock has become one of the most respected AMD partners in just a few short years of entering the market. Almost all of its products review well and there are no serious concerns when it comes to its GPUs. It offers a somewhat limited selection of graphics cards compared to its rivals but is often competitively priced across both its budget and high-end models.
With an incredibly low failure rate and well-received customer service, gamers should be confident that they won't have too many issues if they opt to go for an ASRock graphics card.
5. Inno3D
Inno3D is one of the smaller major graphics card brands, but it has been around quite a long time despite that, with the company initially founded way back in 1998. This makes it one of the more experienced manufacturers on this list. While it isn't the brand to go for if you are interested in getting the very best performance, it does offer a good range of budget models that won't break the bank but still run smoothly and provide great value. This makes it an ideal choice for someone new to PC gaming or those who are trying to put together a computer on a tight budget.
According to Digitec Galaxus, Inno3D also has one of the lowest failure rates of any major GPU brand, with just 0.5% of its products failing within the first two years of its life. That it performs better than brands such as MSI and ASUS demonstrates just how reliable and well-built its graphics cards are. The main problem with Inno3D is that its small size may make some models harder to come by, making it difficult to get the exact graphics card you want.
4. EVGA
EVGA is another experienced company in the computing space and produces everything from graphics cards and motherboards to monitors and accessories. Founded in 1999 by Andrew Han and Keith Rotchford, the firm has mainly been known for its partnership with NVIDIA in more recent years, producing a range of graphics card models that are well known for their high-quality and exceptional performance.
With great cooling technology, EVGA GPUs can be overclocked without seeing the temperature rise too much, giving gamers even more bang for their buck. The company has developed a reputation for great customer service and its long extended warranty options for customers. All of this has made them a popular choice among those wanting to get an NVIDIA graphics card.
That is all set to change now, though, with EVGA announcing that it is exiting the graphics card market amid a dispute with NVIDIA. While there are still plenty of GPUs from the company available to buy online, no new models will be produced and its likely support will drop off at some point. Considering that, buyers might want to choose another brand for their GPU needs.
3. Gigabyte
Like its Taiwanese competitors ASUS and MSI, Gigabyte has become one of the biggest names in the world of graphics cards. That shouldn't be a huge surprise as the company offers great value with most of its GPUs priced very competitively while still high-quality performance. It doesn't matter what type of experience a gamer is looking for, Gigabyte should have an answer. Both the Aorus Master and Vision models offer high-end specs for the very best performance while the Gaming OC range is great value at a much cheaper price. The also boasts graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA, meaning customers have plenty of choice when it comes to picking their next GPU.
Gigabyte stands out as a trusted brand thanks in large part to the reliable and long lasting cards it produces. Many also come with useful tools that allow even casual gamers to modify settings to overclock GPUs and unlock even more performance. However, it can't be ranked as highly as its main rivals due to more widespread reports of poor customer service and a slightly higher failure rate than ASUS and MSI.
2. MSI
Micro-Star International has established itself as one of the leading figures in the graphics card market. Better known simply as MSI, the company offers a wide range of PC hardware and laptops, making it one of the major players in the market. A big selling point when it comes to this particular brand is that gamers who choose to go with MSI won't be restricted as they sell both NVIDIA and AMD cards.
That freedom also holds true when it comes to the different ranges that MSI has for a variety of different players. It has the highly-rated top-end spec MSI Suprim X for those who want to get the most out of their games as well as the more budget-focused Ventura line for anyone who wants a cheaper option. Meanwhile, it also has the popular Super Gaming selection that sits somewhere in the middle in terms of price and performance.
With its sleek designs and generally quiet performance, there's a lot to like about MSI and it is easy to see why it has become a force when it comes to graphics cards. Although there have been some complaints about the company's customer service, it's an area that is improving. In any case, MSI cards are known to be among the most reliable available so this shouldn't be a major concern for most users.
1. ASUS
To many people, ASUS is far more than just a GPU brand. The company has its own line of laptops, accessories, and desktop computers that have become some of the more popular products in the world. This means the company has a reputation of being trusted and reliable, something that it would undoubtedly want to uphold across its entire range. That means that those buying from ASUS should have confidence that they are getting a quality graphics card that should last without too many issues.
ASUS is also highly ranked because of its extensive offerings. The company offers both NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards and has various options for every type of gamer. Whether you want a powerful GPU you can safely overclock or a whisper-quiet RTX 3070, ASUS has it all.
The major issues with ASUS are that it is on the pricier end of the spectrum when it comes to graphics cards and has faced complaints about poor customer service. The expense of ASUS products, though, is largely a result of the quality you can expect from them. The company has also invested in a new call center and upgraded its tech support in an attempt to address these concerns.