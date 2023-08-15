The 10 Best Motherboards Of 2023 Ranked Worst To Best (AMD Processors)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nobody gets excited about motherboards, but you can't build a PC without one. Your motherboard connects all of the other parts in your rig and makes sure they work together as intended. They're also arguably the most difficult part to replace, as doing so essentially involves rebuilding your PC entirely — so it's a good idea to pick a good one. You can just go by brand, but with little between the top manufacturers, you're better off digging a little deeper.

What is the best motherboard for you? The parts are actually pretty specialized, so the answer will vary depending on your needs. The most important thing is to buy a motherboard that fits the processor you either have ready or intend to buy. AMD processors won't fit in Intel boards and vice versa, certain generations of processors will only work with certain chipsets. The boards on this list only work with AMD processors and mostly contains products with AM5 chipsets, which will work with AMD's 7000 series processors or newer. It also contains an AM4 option, which can work with older CPUs.

Beyond that, we'll give you our pick for the best gaming motherboard, the best board for productivity and editing, the best all-rounder, the best for a compact build, and so on. Some are cheap and some are expensive, but this list is a great place to start if you're looking for a board to base your build on.