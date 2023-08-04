Major Motherboard Brands Ranked Worst To Best

When buying parts for a PC build or upgrade, the motherboard often gets overlooked. While it's true that the CPU, GPU, and even an SSD can have a larger impact on performance, the simple MoBo still plays a vital part. It ties everything together, dictates whether future upgrades are simple affairs or closer to a total rebuild, and can ensure you get the most out of the more expensive, glamorous, parts.

While your main concern is likely (and should be) about your board's compatibility with other parts you have or intend to buy, there is a lot more to think about. The board's manufacturer is an important consideration. While there is overlap between certain brands, different manufacturers offer different hardware, so your choices will be limited if you need something very specific, like a laptop board.

In the mid-range and at the high-end, you have a few options, and other manufacturers offer more basic boards at an attractive price. Alongside reputation, the level of customer service available should also play into your choice. Things have also changed since 2022. Some established brands aren't what they once were, while smaller manufacturers have managed to carve out a decent reputation. Here's where we believe 10 major motherboard manufacturers rank in descending order.