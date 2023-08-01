I Just Built A DIY $3k Gaming PC - Here's What I Regret

Building a PC is not as complex as it looks, and is something plenty of people with an interest in tech will dabble with at least once. Yes, there are a few scary bits, but in practice, it's more like a very easy 3D jigsaw than anything technical or complicated. I'm not actually sure how many PCs I've assembled in my life, but it's definitely well into double figures. I'd like to think I'm past the point of making silly mistakes, but there's one basic — and costly — error I keep repeating.

Any good PC build should start with a rough idea of the specs you want to end up with, a firm budget, and some key parts already in mind. Unfortunately, my budget went out of the window and I ended up attempting to make a machine worthy of the enthusiast-level GPU I impulse-bought. Going overboard on my graphics card was the first mistake I made, and everything went steadily downhill from there.

The good news is, I have a PC that's probably worth around $3,000. The bad news is, I could've probably spent a lot less and gotten everything I needed. Here's a detailed look at what happened, and how my budget ended up going in the bin.