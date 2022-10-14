Why NVIDIA Is Unlaunching The RTX 4080 12GB

Coco-Cola blew a marketing budget worth about $50 million in 2004 with the botched launch of its new C2 beverage. The Harvard Business Review used the fiasco as a case study for reasons why businesses fail, concluding that a brand should "test the product to make sure the differences will sway buyers." Nvidia is in a similar situation right now with its GeForce RTX 4080 series GPUs, which it launched in two flavors. The lower-end model had 12GB of graphics memory and cost $899, while the 16GB version had an asking price of $1,199.

Just a few weeks ahead of their market release, Nvidia has now decided to cancel the 12GB model of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, claiming it had flubbed with the naming scheme. In an official blog post, the company mentioned that "the RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it's not named right." Nvidia further added that "having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing." While the decision is abrupt, the company is still on track to release the GeForce RTX 4080's 16GB graphics memory variant on Nov. 16.