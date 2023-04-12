Nvidia Reveals RTX 4070 As A $599 1440p Workhorse

When it comes to graphics cards, it's no secret that Nvidia dominates the market, and we've seen this trend repeated most recently with the performance of the GeForce RTX 40-series. On April 12, 2023, Nvidia announced and released the GeForce RTX 4070, the brother of the RTX 4070 Ti that was released earlier this year.

The RTX 4070 brings a number of improvements over the previous year's RTX 3070, all of which Nvidia claims will boost performance in both traditional rasterization and ray tracing workloads. It's unwise to compare specifications across GPU generations and architectures, but the RTX 4070 receives a significant jump in boost clock speed, up to 2.48 GHz from the RTX 3070's 1.73 GHz . This time around, VRAM is also up from 8 GB to 12 GB, with an upgrade to GDDR6X, matching that of the RTX 4070 Ti in every regard.

Compared to the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 4070 runs at a higher clock speed, but features fewer CUDA cores, with only 5888 — down from 7680 CUDA cores in the 4070 Ti.