Asus Vs MSI: Who Makes The Best Graphics Card?

If you're trying to keep up with the latest AAA gaming titles on PC, you're going to need to have a modern graphics card. The first decision you'll have to make is whether you're going with Nvidia or AMD, and now Intel has entered the fray to make the choice even harder. Once that choice is made, you'll have to take it a step further and decide what third-party brand — unless you're buying directly from AMD or Nvidia — you want to go with.

While an RTX 4070 will always be a 4070 at its core, manufacturers like Asus and MSI can make some tweaks that make them run just a bit differently. This can come down to simple things like having extra cooling fans or a small overclock, but the changes do ultimately make a difference.

MSI and Asus are two of the biggest GPU makers on the market, and each one has its share of fans. While it's largely going to come down to a personal decision you have to make yourself, the two brands aren't an exact one-to-one match.