Intel Arc B580 Vs. Nvidia RTX 4060: How Do These GPUs Compare?

Intel's foray into the domain of discrete graphics cards with the Arc series was not entirely unexpected, but it certainly was received with a copious dosage of skepticism by PC enthusiasts, especially in light of Nvidia and AMD's dominance in the segment. Could a third player survive? Well, to the surprise of many, Intel notched quite a surprising victory with the Arc B580 GPU, which goes toe-to-toe against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.

Intel launched the Arc B series of graphics cards just a few weeks ago, promising "best-in-class value for performance." The troubled chipmaker — which recently retired veteran CEO Pat Gelsinger and currently stares at an ever-tight silicon competition — made it clear that it is going for the value crown with solutions that are accessible to gaming enthusiasts. The Arc B580 won a lot of praise for its price-to-performance ratio, and if tests by independent experts and tech media are anything to go by, the Intel option has sidelined the AMD competition in this bracket. For example, PCWorld's review labeled it "the first worthy budget GPU of the decade."

Amassing that kind of reception, especially when going for $250 against the RTX 4060's sticker price of $299, undercutting Nvidia's well-received graphics cards is no small feat. And certainly not in the second-gen iteration itself. Praise has also been directed towards the cooling performance, raw ray-tracing output, and better visual experience in a healthy bunch of games.

