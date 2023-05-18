Nvidia Reveals RTX 4060 Family, The 'Ultimate' GPUs For 1080p Gaming
NVIDIA's GeForce 40 Series has been in the market for a little over seven months following the release of the top-end RTX 4090 back in October 2022. NVIDIA has, since then, followed it up with the launches of the 16GB RTX 4080 (November 2022), RTX 4070 Ti (January 2023), and the RTX 4070 (April 2023). Today, on May 18, 2023, it's time for the RTX 4060 series — the most affordable GPUs from NVIDIA's 40 — series lineup to make their debut.
The new budget-focused cards from NVIDIA include the RTX 4060 Ti, and the standard RTX 4060. In addition to these two, the company has also confirmed that a 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti is in the offing as well. As far as availability goes, the RTX 4060 Ti is the one closest to launch and will be available starting May 24, 2023. For the other two cards, you'd need to wait until July 2023.
Nvidia touts its 4060 series cards as the "ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming" and claims that these cards offer several performance improvements over their predecessors. Take the case of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti which is claimed to be (on average) 2.6x faster than the RTX 2060 SUPER GPU with the DLSS 3 Frame Generation enabled,
Anyway, given their affordable positioning and overall value proposition, consumer interest in the RTX 4060 lineup has been quite high. In fact, these cards have also been the subject of several leaks in the recent past.
Everything to know about NVIDIA's entry-level RTX 4060 Ti lineup
Consumers intending to beef up their 1080p gaming and graphics prowess with the new RTX 4060 Ti lineup should know that they have two "Ti” options to choose from: the standard 4060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and the pricier RTX 4060 Ti variant with 16GB of VRAM memory.
Aside from the larger video memory on the 16GB variant, the rest of the specs on these cards are identical. More notably, all these cards are based on NVIDIA's new and improved Ada Lovelace architecture complete with DLSS3 and better raytracing power. Another reason for a marked improvement in performance with these new cards is the larger L2 cache they boast now. While the vanilla RTX 4060 card comes with 24GB of L2 cache, the two RTX 4060 Ti models boast a 32GB L2 cache.
While the new RTX 4060 series will be primarily lapped up by gamers, NVIDIA is looking to expand the scope of these cards by targeting content creators. As a result, we now have features like NVIDIA Broadcast and its set of AI-powered effects finding their way into the RTX 4060 lineup. NVIDIA has also made changes to its video encoder NVENC — currently in its eighth generation — enabling faster video encoding times and improved efficiency. A direct result of these changes includes noticeable improvements to voice and picture quality during live broadcasts.
As far as pricing is concerned, the most affordable card of the lot — the standard RTX 4060 — is priced at just $299, and the RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) will be $100 more. The RTX 4060 Ti (16GB) is (unsurprisingly) the most expensive of the lot with an MSRP of $499.