Nvidia Reveals RTX 4060 Family, The 'Ultimate' GPUs For 1080p Gaming

NVIDIA's GeForce 40 Series has been in the market for a little over seven months following the release of the top-end RTX 4090 back in October 2022. NVIDIA has, since then, followed it up with the launches of the 16GB RTX 4080 (November 2022), RTX 4070 Ti (January 2023), and the RTX 4070 (April 2023). Today, on May 18, 2023, it's time for the RTX 4060 series — the most affordable GPUs from NVIDIA's 40 — series lineup to make their debut.

The new budget-focused cards from NVIDIA include the RTX 4060 Ti, and the standard RTX 4060. In addition to these two, the company has also confirmed that a 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti is in the offing as well. As far as availability goes, the RTX 4060 Ti is the one closest to launch and will be available starting May 24, 2023. For the other two cards, you'd need to wait until July 2023.

Nvidia touts its 4060 series cards as the "ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming" and claims that these cards offer several performance improvements over their predecessors. Take the case of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti which is claimed to be (on average) 2.6x faster than the RTX 2060 SUPER GPU with the DLSS 3 Frame Generation enabled,

Anyway, given their affordable positioning and overall value proposition, consumer interest in the RTX 4060 lineup has been quite high. In fact, these cards have also been the subject of several leaks in the recent past.